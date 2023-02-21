It's a wrap for Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha film and the actor know how to end in style! Recently a video was released where Dulquer Salmaan says 'Finish me, If you can'. The actioner also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. King of Kotha will mark the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy. The movie is a gritty action movie set in the 1980s. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on Oman 2023 in August this year. King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Gangster Movie to Hit the Big Screens on Onam 2023 (View Poster).

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

