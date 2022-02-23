The demise of veteran Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha has left industry members and all her fans deeply saddened. Keerthy Suresh has expressed grief over the actress’ demise. Sharing a throwback picture of the legendary actress of Mollywood, Keerthy wrote, “Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Keerthy Suresh Condoles Demise Of KPAC Lalitha

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/nGqxO5tpGb — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) February 22, 2022

