After Prithviraj Sukumaran and Arjun Das, the latest celeb who has revealed that he is not on Clubhouse is Kunchacko Boban. He took to social media and shared a picture from Clubhouse that claims to be his account. He termed it as FAKE. Boban also captioned the post in quite a quirky way.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)