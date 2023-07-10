Exciting news for Thalapathy Vijay fans. Actor Vijay has wrapped up shooting for his portion in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Leo. The director posted a picture and captioned it as, "And it's a wrap for our @actorvijay portion! Thank you for making the second outing yet again a special one na!" Leo: Sanjay Dutt Joins Thalapathy Vijay in Kashmir for the Shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

And it's a wrap for our @actorvijay portion! 🤜🤛 Thank you for making the second outing yet again a special one na! ❤️#Leo 🔥🧊 pic.twitter.com/t0lmM18CVt — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 10, 2023

