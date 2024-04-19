Politicians, Lok Sabha candidates, and celebrities gathered in Chennai on Friday (April 19) to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. One notable personality exercising his democratic right was the renowned actor Chiyaan Vikram, who was spotted participating in the electoral process. Dressed handsomely in white attire and sporting shades, Vikram added his presence to the Lok Sabha polls. Kamal Haasan Steps Out to Cast His Vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Chennai, Gets Mobbed in Polling Booth (Watch Video).

Chiyaan Vikram Votes for Lok Sabha Polls

