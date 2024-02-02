Exciting news for Dulquer Salmaan's fans! The first look of his upcoming film Lucky Bashkar will be unveiled on February 3 at 4:41 PM GMT. The actor teased fans with a poster featuring him walking towards a bank named Megadha, dressed formally and carrying an attache. Salmaan captioned it as 'A first step into the remarkable journey of our #LuckyBaskhar.' As soon as the new poster was released, netizens flooded it with positive comments. Lucky Baskhar: Dulquer Salmaan Begins Shooting for His Third Telugu Film With a Pooja Ceremony (View Pics)

