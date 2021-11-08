Maaran starring Dhanush is a much-anticipated film. After releasing the poster a few months ago, the latest buzz around the film is that the makers of the film have finished the work on its music as well. According to reports, the film will have 4 songs, and the theme song of the film is also ready.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Actor #Dhanush's #Maaran audio soon.#MaaranTheme is almost ready. Totally 4 tracks are present in the film. A @gvprakash musical. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 7, 2021

