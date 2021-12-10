Joju George, Indrans, Arjun Ashokan, Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhila Vimal among others have come together for a heartwarming tale titled Madhuram. The Malayalam film directed by Ahammed Khabeer is a story of strangers who get connected to each other in the most unusual manner. These strangers are in seek of love and hope. The trailer shows how bystanders at a hospital form unlikely friendships. The film is all set to be premiered on SonyLIV.

Watch The Trailer Of Madhuram Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)