Magizhini is a Tamil song that features actors Gouri Kishan and Anagha as Bharathanatyam dancers. They are paired with each other during a practice session, leading to the beginning of a warm romantic story. The song talks about how the couple has to struggle personally because of their identity and how their support for each other makes it a little easier.

"Nobody chooses who they should fall in love with and none should be blamed for the ones they are in love with... This Song explores the fact that Love has been the same natural human emotion over the ages, no matter whoever is willing to fall in it," reads the description of the song.

Check Out The Song Below:

