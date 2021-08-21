Renowned Malayalam actress Chitra died on August 21 at her residence in Chennai. She was 56. Reportedly, she passed away after suffering from a cardiac attack. She had acted in over 100 films down South. FYI, she is survived by her husband Vijayaraghavan and daughter Mahalakshmi. May her soul RIP.

Chitra Passes Away:

Malayalam actress #Chitra (56) who has done many films in multiple languages passed away in Chennai due to a cardiac arrest.#RIPActressChitra pic.twitter.com/S2qLLWpm3J — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)