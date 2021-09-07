Megastar Mammootty turns 70 today and son Dulquer Salmaan has the best wish for his superstar father as he shares some adorable stills which has the father-son duo smiling. Sharing the pics he wrote "I give up !! How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that ! Mashallah! Ever so grateful and ever so blessed! Happy Birthday, Pa ! May you continue to age in reverse!"

Dulquer Salmaan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Father Mammootty

I give up !! How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that ! Mashallah ! Ever so grateful and ever so blessed ! Happy Birthday Pa ! May you continue to age in reverse ! #HappyBirthdayPa #Legend #Superhero #WithoutACape pic.twitter.com/fvgMiFc3vH — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)