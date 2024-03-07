While Manjummel Boys is doing great business at the box office, its director, Chidambaram, has found himself mired in a #MeToo controversy. Influencer Prapti Elizabeth, who had acted in Chidambaram's first film, Jan.E.Man, recently made sexual assault allegations against the filmmaker. She made these allegations in the comments under an Instagram post on the film. Prapti also took to her Insta stories and shared a video and a note claiming 'truth is just a few screenshots away'. Prapti Elizabeth's Old Video on Dating Vegetarian Men Resurfaces, Social Media Influencer Deletes It After Facing Severe Backlash.

Prapti Elizabeth makes shocking allegations against Chidambaram

Prapti Elizabeth claims she can expose Chidambaram

Prapti Elizabeth (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)