Tovino Thomas shares his superhero avatar from the upcoming film Minnal Murali. The actor took to Twitter to share the motion poster of the movie and wrote "This is his destiny! Thrilled & excited to share the motion poster of our multilingual superhero movie - MINNAL MURALI. Onam 2021" Helmed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali, is a multilingual superhero movie. Tovino Thomas teams up with Basil for the second time after the wrestling-based drama Godha

Tovino Thomas Shares Minnal Murali Motion Poster:

