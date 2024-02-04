Mohanlal took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of himself against the majestic backdrop of the ancient pyramid, the Pyramid of the Sun. The Malayalam actor shared a glimpse of his memorable experience in Mexico. The Malaikottai Vaaliban actor’s visit to this historic landmark showcases his passion to discover the world’s wonders. Mohanlal and Wife Suchitra Enjoy Cherry Blossom in Japan; Check Out the Dreamy Pic Shared by the Mollywood Superstar.

Mohanlal In Mexico

