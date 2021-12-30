After impressing fans with his superhero act in Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas is now gearing up for the release of his next Naaradhan. The actor on December 30 took to social media and announced the release date of Naaradhan along with sharing a new poster of the Malayalam flick. The movie will hit the big screens worldwide on January 27 next year and stars Anna Ben as the female lead.

Naaradhan Release Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)