During the success meet of Veera Simha Reddy, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna put up disrespectful comments about legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR. He had said, “My father Sr NTR had some contemporaries, aa Ranga Rao (referring to SV Ranga Rao), Akkineni, Thokkineni, and some others”. This clearly did not go down well with the Akkineni family. Naga Chaitanya, grandson of ANR, issued a statement in which he mentioned, “Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu and SV Ranga Rao garu’s creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu Cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves.” NBK108: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Honey Rose Team Up Once Again After Veera Simha Reddy.

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s Statement

