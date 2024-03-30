Nani recently unveiled a new poster of his forthcoming film, Nani 33, in collaboration with director Srikanth Odela and his team from Dasara, commemorating the film's first anniversary. Taking to Instagram, the actor captioned the poster, "Dasara turns one year today. On this occasion... #Nani33 A Srikanth Odela MADNESS again." Dasara Review: Critics Are Blown Away With Nani's Performance in This Telugu Period Actioner!.

Nani's IG Post:

