Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding ceremony is taking place today in Mahabalipuram. The popular celebrity couple is reportedly hosting a grand wedding reception on June 10 for which leading celebs from Kollywood would be seen in attendance. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan too would be attending the reception of his Jawan co-star. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Date, Venue, Guestlist – All You Need to Know About the Celeb Couple's Marriage Day.

SRK To Attend Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Reception

