The seasoned Mollywood actor, Nivin Pauly, is joining forces with director Dijo Jose Antony, acclaimed for his work on Jana Gana Mana. The much-anticipated film, initially identified by the working title NP 43, has now been officially unveiled as NP 43 is Malayalee From India. This revelation from makers was accompanied by a captivating title announcement promo video that offers a glimpse into the essence of the upcoming cinematic creation. For a closer look at what lies ahead, be sure to check out the quirky promo below! Nivin Pauly Fans Stunned To See the Malayalam Actor’s Weight Loss Transformation (View Pic).

Watch Malayalee From India Title Announcement Promo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)