O2, the survival thriller, stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead. The film helmed by GS Viknesh premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today. Netizens have hailed the performances, screenplay and all other technical aspects of this film. Some have even labelled O2 as a brilliant attempt from the filmmaker. Take a look at the tweets below: O2 Song Vaanam Yaavum: Second Single From Nayanthara’s Film Is A Melodious Number Crooned By Pradeep Kumar (Watch Lyrical Video).

Brilliant Attempt From The Director

Strong Thriller

Thalaivi back in a strong thriller 💪 ❤️‍🔥 When others always stick to the same routine genres.. here's Thalaivi who's enthralling us new tries everytime! Proud to be your fan Thalaivi ❤️ #Ladysuperstar #Nayanthara #o2 #O2onHotstar pic.twitter.com/vVO7BXLOv1 — Theladysuperstarclub (@Nayantharian) June 16, 2022

Amazing Watch

Deep! #O2 Amazing work by nayanthara Rithu (veera) and whole team! 🌿🍃 💧 ❤ — Sabari Mugunth _ (@mugunth_sabari) June 17, 2022

All Praises For O2

#O2onHotstar (2.5/5) : A good thriller set inside a Bus with thrills and emotions #O2 Lady Superstar #Nayanthara as Rocking & kid👌 Camera work by DOP @that_Cameraman - 👏👏 @Composer_Vishal's background 👍 Debut Dir @GsViknesh done a good job@prabhu_sr pic.twitter.com/2eo0m84VgO — Subasaran_Director (@msaravanandire1) June 17, 2022

A Good Message

A Good Survival thriller with super msg.#LadySuperstar #Nayanthara kills with her Emotions. As Rithu youtube channel name he rocks in the movie. And other Movie character have done thier job good. Last half an hour could be better.@GsViknesh @DisneyPlusHS #O2onHotstar #O2 pic.twitter.com/v5DNGFMXAJ — NAYANwedsWIKKI🎊 (@kalonkarthik) June 17, 2022

Power-Packed Performances

