There are several who have reacted to comedian Chris Rock’s ‘GI Jane Joke’ directed towards Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith at Oscars 2022. Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu too has voiced his opinion on the incident. He shared the screen shot of an article in which the actress has revealed about her alopecia diagnosis in 2018 and how she has been dealing with the medical condition. The filmmaker wrote, “So you think it’s cool when #ChrisRock who thought it was “funny” to “joke” about the medical condition that #WillSmith’s wife has been diagnosed with at Oscar’s?”

Venkat Prabhu On Chris Rock’s ‘GI Jane Joke’

So you think it’s cool when #ChrisRock who thought it was “funny” to “joke” about the medical condition that #WillSmith’s wife has been diagnosed with at Oscar’s? pic.twitter.com/PBCyqbeZNR — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)