Pooja Hegde is having intriguing projects in her kitty and one of them is Radhe Shyam. She is paired opposite Prabhas in this film that is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Through the posters and teaser we did get to catch a glimpse of the film and the actors’ looks. Well, Pooja has given some more detail about it during a Q&A session on Twitter, #AskPoojaHegde. A Twitter user asked the actress ‘Something about #RadheShyam’. To this she replied saying, ‘Epic Love story. Grand, fairytale visuals’.

Pooja Hegde About Radhe Shyam:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)