Congress veteran leader and Kerala’s former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy breathed his last on July 18 after prolonged illness. Aged 79, he died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday. From politicians to celebrities to other eminent personalities, many have poured in condolences across social media platforms. Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran too condoled his demise. He shared a picture of former Kerala CM and wrote, “Rest in peace!” RIP Oommen Chandy: Kunchacko Boban Condoles Death of Former Kerala Chief Minister on Instagram.

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy Dies

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@therealprithvi)

