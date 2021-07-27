Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s yet-to-be-titled PSPK Rana Movie's release date is finally out! As of July 27, the makers shared the making video of the film and also revealed that the flick will release on Sankranthi 2022.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)