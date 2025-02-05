Veteran actress Pushpalatha, wife of preacher and former Tamil actor AVM Rajan, passed away on February 4 in Chennai. According to reports, the 87-year-old breathed her last at her residence. While the exact cause of her death remains unknown, she had reportedly been undergoing treatment for a long time. The veteran actress, who appeared in over 100 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, was best known for her roles in Naanum Oru Penn, Karpooram, Deivapiravi, Nurse, Vetagadu and more. She co-starred with AVM Rajan in Naanum Oru Penn, and the two fell in love before getting married in 1964. Malayalam Actress Meena Ganesh, 81, Passes Away at a Hospital in Kerala.

Veteran Actress Pushpalatha Passes Away

