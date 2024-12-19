Meena Ganesh, a renowned Malayalam actress, passed away at the age of 81 on December 19, 2024, at a private hospital in Shoranur, Kerala. Some reports also suggest that she breathed her last at her residence in Ottappalam. Meena had been admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke a few days ago and was undergoing treatment. Known for her remarkable contributions to Malayalam cinema and television, Meena appeared in over 200 films and 25 television serials. She is best remembered for her roles in Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, Karumadikuttan and Nandanam. Meena is survived by two children: son, Manoj Ganesh, and daughter, Sangeetha. Folk Singer Shruthi Dies by Suicide After Dowry Harassment by Husband and In-Laws: Reports.

Malayalam Actress Meena Ganesh Dies

