Rashmika Mandanna and Dev Mohan have teamed up for the upcoming film titled Rainbow. It is written and directed by Shantharuban and produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Rainbow is a bilingual (Tamil & Telugu) film. Apart from the cast and crew, Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind and Amala Akkineni too were seen in attendance at the pooja ceremony that took place today. Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan Visit Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple As They Begin Film’s Promotions (View Pics).

Rainbow Pooja Ceremony

Rainbow Title Poster

