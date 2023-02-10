Ram Charan has a golden heart and we ain't kidding! As pics of the RRR star visiting a nine-year-old fan at the hospital is all over Twitter. Reportedly, the kid is suffering from cancer. The photos going viral are from Sparsh Hospital in Hyderabad where Charan interacted with his ailing fan and also surprised him with a gift. Pic of Allu Arjun Carrying a Disabled Fanboy in His Arms Takes Internet by Storm!

Ram Charan Meets His Ailing Fan:

#RamCharan met a 9 year old kid who's ailing from Cancer through make a wish foundation, Charan fulfilled the Kid's wish by spending some time with him Golden Heart 💛 @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/xDFrRH87bo — Thyview (@Thyview) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)