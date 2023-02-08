Allu Arjun has fans across the country and all of them wait to catch a glimpse of him. Well, one of the fans’ wish has been fulfilled and how! The Icon Star fulfilled a disabled fanboy’s wish by meeting him. Pics of him carrying the youngster in his arms have taken internet by storm. Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna To Join Allu Arjun and 'The Boys' For the Film's Shoot Next Month.

Allu Arjun’s Viral Pic

This is sooo good to see from ICON STAR #AlluArjun❤️@alluarjun met his Fan Boy who's wishing him to meet since a couple of years, finally #AlluArjun fulfilled his Fan boy's dream today 🤩👏👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/EozaWv8Ich — Thyview (@Thyview) February 7, 2023

