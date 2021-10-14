The makers of Rathnan Prapancha shared the fun-filled trailer of the Dhananjaya starrer film and introduced the fans to his crazy world. The lead star seems to be set on a new adventure, something you have not seen before. The film follows the life and journey of Ratnakara, a man on a quest to find his roots while paving his way through the perils of his current life.

"In this pursuit, he witnesses situations that take him on a roller-coaster ride filled with shock, laughter and dilemma that makes him re-discover his world. In this journey, he is accompanied by Mayuri, a journalist who is trying to break a never-before-told story," the official plotline read. The movie also stars actor Reba Monica John, who makes her Kannada debut, alongside Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

