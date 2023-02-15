As per TOI, Rishab Shetty has been honoured with the Most Promising Actor Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023 for his blockbuster movie Kantara. The Kannada film revolves around a Kamabala champion who locks horns with a forest officer. Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster Kannada Film to Have a Prequel - Reports.

Congrats to Rishab Shetty:

#RishabShetty wins Most Promising Actor Award for #Kantara at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. #DadasahebPhalkeAward pic.twitter.com/dEM8F9VPJL — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) February 15, 2023

