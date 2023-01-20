Kantara, the Kannada language 2022 movie, impressed moviegoers. The appreciation the film received has been unprecedented. Hombale Films, the production company involved in the making of the megahit film Kantara have confirmed that Kantara 2 is indeed happening. Writer, director and actor of Kantara, Rishab Shetty, is already scripting the movie and the audience will get a prequel of the blockbuster film. Kantara Star Rishabh Shetty Attends Bhoota Kola Festival, Takes Blessing From Daiva Nartaka (Watch Video).

The News Got Confirmed:

BIG NEWS!! Kannada blockbuster #Kantara to get a prequel.. #Kantara2 will delve into the backstory of the folklore that features in the first film. #RishabShetty has already begun writing the story and has gone to the forests of coastal Karnataka to conduct research for the film. pic.twitter.com/VHAC32A55Z — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 20, 2023

