The makers of Rocky have unveiled a new promo from the film starring Nayanthara. The actress is seen in a ferocious avatar as she carries a hammer covered with blood. She delivers a few powerful lines in the promo that will definitely give you goosebumps.

Take A Look At The Promo Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)