RRR released in theatres on March 25, but is still doing well at the box office. As the Hindi version of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's movie has minted a total of Rs 243.79 crore in India in a span of three weeks. The magnum opus is helmed by SS Rajamouli. RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli's Big Fat Optical-Overload, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Is A Must-Watch In Theatres! (LatestLY Exclusive).

RRR Box Office Update:

#RRR #Hindi biz at a glance... ⭐ Week 1: ₹ 132.59 cr ⭐ Week 2: ₹ 76 cr ⭐ Week 3: ₹ 35.20 cr Total: ₹ 243.79 cr#India biz. SUPER-HIT.#RRR #Hindi benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 150 cr: Day 9 ₹ 200 cr: Day 13 ₹ 225 cr: Day 17 pic.twitter.com/n6kzfR7Fbj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)