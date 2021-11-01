The much-awaited ‘RRR Glimpse’ is here and it is might impressive. The makers have dropped a glimpse of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The duo would be seen playing the roles of the revolutionary freedom fighters. In this glimpse of SS Rajamouli’s directorial you’ll see how they ‘Rise, Roar and Revolt’ and fight for their country. You’d also get to catch a glimpse of actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris who would be making their Tollywood debut with this magnum opus. The trio look promising in RRR and we just cannot wait to watch this fantastic cast on the big screen and that will happen on January 7, 2022.

Watch #RRRGlimpse Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)