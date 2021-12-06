Jr NTR took to his Twitter handle and dropped yet another stunning poster of RRR where he's featuring himself in a powerful avatar as Komaram Bheem. The trailer of RRR will be finally dropped on December 9, confirmed Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. Both the actor took to their Twitter and confirmed the date. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on December 3 but due to several reasons the makers changed the date. Jr NTR's shirtless look and his expression in the new poster is super intriguing. Have a look!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

