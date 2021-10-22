Makers of RRR to drop a big announcement about the magnum opus on October 29. RRR stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. Entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai took to Twitter and revealed the news. He wrote, "#RRR the Magnum Opus is getting ready for another big announcement. On 29th Oct it will begin promotions with a big collaboration as the cherry on the cake! Release 7th January 2022."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

