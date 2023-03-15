Jr NTR is back home from the US after attending the 95th Academy Awards. The RRR star was photographed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. The actor was mobbed by media and fans as he was making his way to the car. Jr NTR shared his views on Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu”. He was quoted as saying, “I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for encouraging RRR, this award (Oscar) that we've won has only been possible with the love of the audience & the film industry,” reports ANI. RRR at Oscars 2023: Ram Charan and Jr NTR Are Over the Moon As 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Academy Award for Best Original Song!

Jr NTR Is Back From Oscars

Seeing MM Keeravaani & Chandrabose accepting the Oscar award was the best moment. I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for encouraging RRR, this award (Oscar) that we've won has only been possible with the love of the audience & the film industry: Actor Jr NTR pic.twitter.com/jTwLQGceTN — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

