National Award-winning Malayalam actor and comedian Salim Kumar recently attended a school event in Chelambra, Malappuram. A video from the venue has gone viral, showing the actor suddenly falling while trying to exit. He needed assistance from those around him to get up before walking out. We hope the actor is doing well. Malayalee From India Movie Review: A Winsome Nivin Pauly Tries to Salvage Dijo Jose Antony's Well-Meaning But Uneven Political Dramedy.

Viral Video of Salim Kumar's Mishap From School Event

