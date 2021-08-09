Saranya Sasi passed away at 33 after losing the battle to a brain tumour. Media reports suggest she had several surgeries but in the end, couldn't defeat death. She also contracted COVID-19 in May. She is known to have worked in several Malayalam movies and TV shows namely Chotta Mumbai, Balachandra Menon, among others

Actress #SaranyaSasi (33) who did #Malayalam films & serials passes away after a losing battle with brain tumour. #SaranyaSasi pic.twitter.com/gr6cmFA0o3 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 9, 2021

