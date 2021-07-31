Yet another poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been released by the makers and this time, we can see Mahesh Babu's face on it. In the first poster, the light played spoilsport. Here the dashing superstar is ready to disembark from his car and get into action. Yet another look from the film will be released on August 9, which happens to be his birthday. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and is directed by Parasuram. The movie is aiming to release in Sankranti 2022.

