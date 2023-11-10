Kajal Aggarwal would be playing the titular role in Satyabhama. The teaser of the upcoming film glimpses Kajal as a rough and tough cop. She tries to unravel secrets as she investigates a case to find a missing man. This film by Suman Chikkala promises to be an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller. Produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka under the banner of Aurum Arts, the film Satyabhama is all set to be released in theatres in summer next year. Kajal Aggarwal Gives Sneak Peek of Her New Home As She Shares Precious Family Moments From Griha Pravesh Puja Ceremony (View Pics).

Watch The Teaser Of Satyabhama Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)