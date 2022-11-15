Superstar Krishna died on November 15 in Hyderabad. The veteran actor was rushed to the Continental Hospital in the wee hours of Monday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The legendary actor’s demise has left many heartbroken. There are numerous celebs from the industry who have arrived at the late actor’s home to pay their last respects and offered condolences to Mahesh Babu and all members of the Ghattamaneni family. Watch the live streaming from Superstar Krishna’s home and see who all arrived to pay their last respects to the legend of Telugu Cinema. Superstar Krishna Funeral: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and More Celebs Pay Last Respects to Mahesh Babu’s Father (Views Pics).

Watch Video Of Superstar Krishna Funeral Live Streaming Below:

