On the occasion of the Telangana elections, Mahesh Babu exercised his democratic right by casting his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad today. As he exited the polling station, the actor found himself surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of fans and paparazzi eagerly vying for a glimpse of the star. Despite the chaotic scene, Mahesh Babu maintained his composure and made his way towards his car. Animal Pre-Release Event: Mahesh Babu Hails Ranbir Kapoor as India’s Best Actor.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | Actor Mahesh Babu cast his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad today. pic.twitter.com/SrsJky2FDk — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

