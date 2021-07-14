Letterboxd released its list of Top 25 at the 2021 halfway point and you will be glad to know that five Indian films have made it to the list. The Great Indian Kitchen, Mandela, Karnan, Joji and Nayattu have made it to the list.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

For more analysis and a closer reading of this Top 25, here's @jackwmoulton and @gemmagracewood unpacking it all: https://t.co/XundB0LiAP— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) July 14, 2021

