The title and first look from Prabhas and director Maruthi’s upcoming film has been shared! The announcement has been made on the occasion of Sankranthi. The film has been titled The Raja Saab and Prabhas’ quirky avatar is a treat for fans. The actor is seen dressed in black shirt and printed lungi, appearing to walk on streets with fireworks in the backdrop of this poster. Prabhas even wished his fans saying, “Presenting #TheRajaSaab's First Look in this festive season. Wishing you all joy and happiness!” Raja Deluxe: Shooting Of Prabhas’ Horror-Comedy With Director Maruthi To Commence Soon – Reports.

Prabhas’ First Look From The Raja Saab

