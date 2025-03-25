Even before fans can enjoy Mohanlal's most ambitious project to date - L2: Empuraan, releasing in theatres on March 27 - the Malayalam superstar has another surprise in store. The actor took to social media to announce that the trailer for Thudaram, his second Malayalam film of 2025, will debut on March 26 at 10:00 am. Directed by Tharun Moorthy (Operation Java, Saudi Vellakka), the film features an ensemble cast including Shobana, Aarsha Chandini Baiju and Thomas Mathew. ‘Thudarum’ Song ‘Kanmanipoove’: Mollywood’s Iconic Duo Mohanlal and Shobana Win Hearts Again With Their Chemistry in This MG Sreekumar Crooned Melody (Watch Video).

Mohanlal's Post on 'Thudarum'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)