Udanpirappe is bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and it also happens to be lead actress Jyotika’s 50th film. The makers have released the upcoming film’s trailer and it shows an emotional tale of siblings portrayed by Jyotika and Sasikumar and their inseparable bond. Set in a rural area, this movie looks like a promising family entertainer with Samuthirakani and Soori playing key roles. It highlights the importance of nurturing family ties. Udanpirappe is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 14.

Watch The Trailer Of Udanpirappe Below:

