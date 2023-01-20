Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan has filmed for an upcoming episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna's celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 . A video of fans going crazy after spotting Pawan on the show's sets is going viral on the internet. The celebrity talk show is a regional OTT platform Aha original production. The 1 minute 24 seconds video went viral the moment it got released. Prabhas in Unstoppable 2 With NBK: Here's When Baahubali Star and Gopichand's Next Episode With Nandamuri Balakrishna Will Drop Online!.

The Video Which Went Viral:

Power star gurinchi manaki theliyani vishayalu, manaki theliayalsina kaburlu anni kalagalasina mass masala show...🔥🌪️ The Baap Of All Episodes In The Baap Of All Talkshows in India arriving soon.⚡Stay tuned for #PawanKalyanOnAHA #UnstoppableWithNBKS2!🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/dQtnteszsa — ahavideoin (@ahavideoIN) January 20, 2023

