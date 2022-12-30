After a fantastic first episode of Unstoppable 2 With NBK featuring Prabhas as the guest, fans are now eagerly waiting for the next episode. However, for part two of the chat show, audiences need to wait till next year, as Unstoppable 2 With NBK's episode two will stream on January 6, 2023 on Aha app. The Nandamuri Balakrishna hosted episode two will also see Gopichand joining the Baahubali star. Unstoppable 2 With NBK: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Two Episodic Aha Show Starring Prabhas and Gopichand to Stream on These Dates!

Unstoppable 2 With NBK Episode 2 Streaming Date:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ahavideoin (@ahavideoin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)